Mattel and Hot Wheels announces stunning Warthog building set

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Yesterday, anyone who pre-ordered one of the more expensive editions got an early start on Halo: Campaign Evolved, so people are already in the thick of the battle on the Ringworld in the remake of the 25-year-old Halo: Combat Evolved. Aside from the Ringworld and Master Chief, there was another element that became iconic in the original: the Warthog.

Since the game's release, the beloved UNSC all-terrain vehicle has been recreated in real-life multiple times; the model has appeared in games like Forza Horizon 4 and Rocket League; and in the Halo games, there's always a mandatory long track where we're expected to drive fast in a Warthog.

Now, Mattel and Hot Wheels has announced we'll soon be able to build our own Warthog, as the UNSC M12 Warthog building set was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con to celebrate the series' 25th anniversary. It consists of a total of 935 Lego-like pieces, and the kit is built to a 1:22 scale (shown in the images below alongside a die-cast Hot Wheels model, which is 1:64 scale and also included). This Warthog features the classic suspension as well as a tow bar with a hook at the front, and is armed with either the classic minigun or the Gauss cannon.

Check out this beauty below. You can pre-order your copy right now via Amazon UK for £69.99 or Amazon Germany for €69.99 (yep, it's significantly cheaper to order through the latter).