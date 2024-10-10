Mattel and Formula 1 are teaming up for F1 Hot Wheels

HQ

Toy maker Mattel and Formula 1 has announced a partnership deal that will see the creation of F1 Hot Wheels models. Debuting as part of the Mattel Creations range, this partnership will see 1:64 scale models of the cars of each of the F1 teams made available for collectors or for youngsters looking to play.

To kick things off, the partnership will start with a "one-of-a-kind collector die-cast" that takes the current F1 chassis and styles it with Hot Wheels and F1 branding. This one isn't a team car, but it will feature interchangeable wheels, a full-metal body and chassis, and an F1 casting.

Speaking about the partnership, Mattel's executive vice president of Hot Wheels and head of vehicles and building sets, Roberto Stanichi, stated: "we have put together a program that allows kids to replicate the thrill of F1 racing where they can drive like the pros and engages with our loyal communities on a global scale. Like Hot Wheels, F1 is all about thrill and car performance, and the broad collection we've created will take F1 fandom to the next level along with additional consumer touchpoints like digital and retail activations."

We're told that following the arrival of this first car, we can expect an expanded product range throughout 2025 and into the future as this is regarded as a multi-year collaboration.

