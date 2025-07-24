English
Mattel and Capcom has announced a WWE/Street Fighter collaboration

The Rock, John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Ultimate Warrior all feature.

HQ

Crossovers and collaborations in the gaming world are commonplace these days, and it's rare that we're surprised by anything. That said, we have to admit that what Mattel and Capcom just announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 wasn't something we had on our bingo card for the year.

It's WWE x Street Fighter, in short, WWE stars "cosplaying" as Street Fighter characters. These are the ones that have been showcased:


  • Ultimate Warrior as Blanka

  • The Rock as M. Bison

  • Rey Mysterio as Ryu

  • John Cena as Guile

The fighters are sold in packaging inspired by classic Street Fighter arcade cabinets. We don't know yet when we'll be able to find them in stores, but check out these beauties below in the Bluesky post. Now we're keeping our fingers crossed that these will also appear as skins in Street Fighter VI.

