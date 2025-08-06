Matt Smith to play the villain in Ryan Gosling's Star Wars: Starfighter

Matt Smith is taking a break from riding dragons as he's trading out scaly saddles for the seats of X-Wings in the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter, where he'll be starring alongside Ryan Gosling and Mia Goth.

This comes from Deadline, which reports Matt Smith is playing one of the villains in the film and it is believed executives are setting him up to be the next great villain of the Star Wars universe. Exact details on his character remain vague, for now, but the film is set to shoot this autumn, meaning we could hear more soon about who he'll be.

Smith joins Ryan Gosling and Mia Goth as the already announced big stars of Star Wars: Starfighter. Shawn Levy is directing the project, and it will arrive in theatres on the 28th of May, 2027. Set five years after the events of Rise of Skywalker, it'll be the first film to show what the galaxy is like after Rey's story comes to a close.