Matt Reeves reveals what it would take to have The Batman join the DCU

While James Gunn's DCU seems full of hope, as shown in the Superman teaser, and Matt Reeves' The Batman universe seems full of grit and edginess, the two could collide. At least, that's according to Reeves himself, who spoke with Josh Horowitz at the Golden Globes red carpet.

"It really comes down to whether or not it makes sense," Reeves said. "There was a story I wanted to tell, we're calling it the epic crime saga and all of that, which is the thrust of what we wanted to do, and it's been important to me to be able to play that out."

While Reeves certainly seems up for the idea if all goes well, he's focusing on his universe first and foremost. "What the future brings, I can't really tell you, I have no idea right now, except that my head is down now about getting The Batman 2 shooting and to make it something really special, which of course it's the most important thing."

The Batman Part II was recently delayed to 2027, which was a blow for many fans of the 2022 original film. Still, DC fans will plenty to look forward to in the meantime, so long as James Gunn's new DCU can live up to the hype.