Matt Reeves reveals the origins of the Cloverfield monster

Matt Reeves, the director behind the cult-hit found-footage movie Cloverfield, has revealed the secrets behind the film's mysterious monster, including where it came from, and why it is attacking New York City.

In an interview with Syfy, Reeves revealed that there was a backstory for the giant creature, revealing that it was an alien. "It's alien," he said. "In fact, at the end of the movie, you can see the moment when it comes to [Earth]. When we revisit that footage where they're on the Ferris wheel at the end, you can see the meteor flying down and hitting the ocean. That's actually the beginning of the baby being on Earth."

There's another interesting detail about this alien, and it is that the giant creature is actually just an infant. "For me," Reeves went on to say. "The big secret was that the monster was a baby and was experiencing separation anxiety. The reason the monster was freaking out is because they were having fits based on looking for their mother. And so, [the monster] was just as afraid as the main characters, because it seems like there would be nothing more terrifying than the human element fighting this giant monster element and, actually, both of them are just terrified."

These are some interesting points, giving us a whole new look at the classic movie. Might be time for a rewatch of Cloverfield, by the looks of things, this time with a bit more sympathy for the giant, angry baby alien.