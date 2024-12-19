Matt Reeves is finishing up the script for The Batman Part II

HQ

While we all know we've still got plenty of time to wait until The Batman Part II releases, there is an anxious feeling in the air as Matt Reeves has yet to finish the script of the sequel. However, work is being done on it, and the director is almost finished.

According to an interview between Zoe Kravitz and Reeves for Variety, Reeves is still typing away, but has made great progress. "We're finishing the script. We're going to be shooting next year," he says.

Plot details have remained shrouded in mystery, as they are likely to do without a finished script. However, once shooting starts, we know we're in for a treat with whatever Reeves cooks up. Hopefully soon we'll know which of Batman's nemeses he'll be picking out to join the Battinson universe.