Matt Reeves gives us an update on The Batman Part II

HQ

The Batman Part II is still well over two years away, but even with the delay, it's one of the most talked-about comic book movies of the modern era. Fans are clamouring for more of the Battinson universe, and so Deadline tried to get some more details out of director Matt Reeves on the Golden Globes red carpet.

In the video below, Reeves remains suitably vague with details on the project, but had the following to say: "We're filming this year ... I'm really excited to be making it ... we're doing something that absolutely continues where the story came from, but it's something that I hope people are really surprised by."

There weren't any plot details given out, so we'll just have to wait and see what Reeves comes up with closer to the film's premiere. In the meantime, we have heard rumours that Mr. Freeze will be the next villain in The Batman universe. Do you think this is a fitting foe for The Batman Part II?