Matt Reeves gives out first details on The Batman Part II

The Batman Part II might still be more than two years away, but right around the corner there's The Penguin TV series, which is sure to give us a welcome return to Matt Reeves' Gotham. Also, it gives people a chance to ask Reeves about his next movie.

Speaking to SFX Magazine, Reeves gave out the first details of what we can expect in The Batman Part II. "It's going to dig into the epic story about deeper corruption and it goes into places [Batman] couldn't even anticipate in the first one."

So, with another story digging into the criminal underworld of Gotham, don't go expecting the more ridiculous members of Batman's rogues gallery to show up. Reeves doesn't want his version of Gotham to seem too fantastical, and when asked if a character like Gentleman Ghost could appear, he said the following:

"There is a fun way to think about how we would take characters that might push over into a bit of the fantastical and find a way to make sense of that... What was important to me was to find a way to take these pop icons, these mythic characters that everybody knows, and translate it so that Gotham feels like a place in our world."

Who do you think will appear in The Batman Part II?