Matt Reeves explains why there's no batvoice in The Batman

HQ

Many people loved Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy, but most can probably agree the somewhat constipated batvoice that Christian Bale used as Batman was really annoying. In The Batman, available now on HBO Max, there's no such thing as a batvoice, and the director Matt Reeves now explains why he chose to go in this direction:

"I knew I didn't wanna do a Batman that had been done previously, that had the growl that we'd seen. Because I knew that in this version, if you're gonna do a detective story, Batman is gonna have a lot of dialogue scenes. Which, when you actually look at all the movies, Bruce may have a lot of long dialogue scenes but Batman's dialogue scenes, he has dialogue but it's controlled. This, by literally the necessity of solving this crime, was going to require him to have to have long dialogue scenes in that suit and some of them are very emotional. If he was growling, we wouldn't be able to connect to him emotionally. So there was a real exploration to figure out how to make that work."

In the end, The Batman turned out great and we're glad there was no batvoice attempts. What is your opinion on all this?

Thanks The Wrap