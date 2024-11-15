Matt Reeves explains why Batman is absent in The Penguin

HQ

The Penguin has just finished, and while most are probably still reeling from the twist at the end of the finale, a lot of people might be wondering just how Oswald Cobb managed to do all this crime in Gotham without a certain bat breathing down his neck.

Well, Matt Reeves has the answer. Speaking to Digital Spy, Reeves revealed that Battinson is finding it very hard to be Batman right now. "This was a time of great turmoil in the city, it's literally the week after [the events of The Batman] happened," he said. "Much of the city is in desperation, so police can't get everywhere, there's crime everywhere, it's a very, very dangerous time. [Batman's] out there trying to grapple with the aftermath of everything that happened, which to some degree he blames himself for."

Cobb might have made himself the kingpin, but when Batman gets it together and returns, we'll certainly see the two clash again. If anything, The Penguin has only put more of a target on his back at this point.

Looking towards The Batman Part II, Reeves admits that Batman will find it "very hard to be Batman" in the film, with a crisis of confidence in store for our caped crusader.