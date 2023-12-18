Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Batman: Arkham Asylum

Matt Reeves' Arkham Asylum series is set in the DCU

James Gunn going wild on Threads with all this new information.

It was only yesterday that we reported that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League wouldn't be the end of the Arkham universe when it comes to video games. Now, James Gunn has given us some more information on all things Arkham in Threads.

Replying to a user asking if we'd see more spin-offs from Matt Reeves set in his own Batverse, Gunn responded saying that the Arkham series will be part of the DCU. "We love Matt as a director and producer so he'll be producing stories both within his The Batman universe and within the DCU," he clarified.

Alongside working on an Arkham Asylum series, Reeves is also bringing out The Penguin spin-off next year. There's currently no release date on the Arkham Asylum series, but it's likely that we'll hear more about it in 2025.

Batman: Arkham Asylum

