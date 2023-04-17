Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Matt Mercer will be voicing Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The video game industry veteran will be bringing to life one of Nintendo's most iconic villains.

We're getting ever closer to the launch of one of the most anticipated titles coming in 2023, with that being The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. With launch less than a month away and set for May 12, Matthew Mercer, an individual known for voicing countless iconic video game characters, has announced his involvement in the sequel.

As revealed over Twitter, Mercer has stated that he will be voicing Ganondorf in this follow up, and that he hopes do both his and the Zelda fans proud in the role.

As the trailers for Tears of the Kingdom have been pretty good at not showing off too much of Ganondorf, we'll just have to wait until launch to see how Mercer shapes up as one of Nintendo's most iconic antagonists.

