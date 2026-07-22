Matt Dinniman wants to write a video game script

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Although Matt Dinniman says that most readers of his successful Carl the Mazmorrero book series aren't actually gamers, its structure and video game-inspired tropes certainly catch the attention of those of us who enjoy both reading and video games. During the fifteenth edition of Celsius 232, held last week in Avilés (Asturias, in northern Spain), Matt Dinniman attended and gave a talk to hundreds of fans, sharing details and trivia about Carl el Mazmorrero, who has just published his fifth book in Spanish, and of whom he has written eight of his nine books (although there's a catch with that ninth and final book).

In addition, Dinniman granted Gamereactor a personal interview, during which we had the opportunity to chat about the writer - both his books and his working methods - and, of course, video games. You can find the video interview with localised subtitles below.

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Returning to his main book series, Carl the Dungeon-Crawler, and its structure—which is so similar to that of a video game—we asked Dinniman about it, and he told us that it was all based on a literary genre called 'LitRPG'. "So LIT RPG is a style of book where the rules of the world are controlled by video game logic and or video game rules, said Dinniman. "For example, I'm a character in the book, and I have a stat sheet, and I can literally pull up my stats and see that I have a strength of two on level 17. It's like playing a video game and it's very different than the traditional book."

Matt also admitted to being quite a dedicated gamer, and acknowledged that Resident Evil 4 (the GameCube version) and Red Dead Redemption 2 are among his favourite titles, although his passion began much earlier, playing the original Rogue on his older brother's PC as a child. And who knows, perhaps video games are on the horizon for him once the adventures of Carl and Princess Donut have come to an end.

I've been playing games my whole life, and I would love for Dungeon Crawler Carl to be turned into a video game. It hasn't happened yet, but maybe it will be but I would also love to write a game. I don't know what I would prefer to happen first; I would be happy to do both. I have so many ideas."