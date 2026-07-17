Matt Dinniman: "There's nothing more fun than watching others get caught up in chaos"

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It's difficult to really define what *Carl the Dungeon Crawler* is all about. The marketing campaign for this work - one of the fastest-growing bestsellers in modern literature - has, according to the latest figures we've been able to access from the publisher here at the festival, sold over 14 million copies worldwide to date. Absolutely mind-boggling. However, it's all down to word of mouth. And many of the biggest fans of Carl and Princess Donut have made their way to the Avilés auditorium to attend a talk with the author at the Celsius 232 Horror, Fantasy and Science Fiction Festival. And judging by the auditorium, which was packed to the rafters, and the kilometre-long (and I'm not exaggerating when I say kilometre-long) queue that stretched for several hours to get an autograph, he's the star of this year's festival.

But, in Dinniman's own words, *Carl the Dungeon-Crawler* "is the story of a normal bloke and his ex-girlfriend's cat who are abducted to take part in alien television's favourite deadly game, in which they must survive and make their way down through all the floors of a structure called *The Dungeon*". What's more, on each floor he'll have to survive by killing all sorts of beasts and levelling up, just like in a video game, with spells, abilities, an inventory full of all manner of gadgets... in short, absolute chaos.

"My wife and my four children haven't read my books. My mum gave it a go and said, 'What on earth is wrong with you?'"

Although it seems like chaos to everyone else, it isn't for Matt, who keeps a meticulous record of every tiny detail so as not to compromise the coherence of his universe in even the slightest way - a system that can help open up new narrative paths or get him out of tricky situations. He has over 240 Excel spreadsheets to organise everything he writes, ranging from monsters to inventories, characters and NPCs. "Some people think I don't prepare anything when I write, and that it's all chaos, and they're right. But I keep taking notes on every detail I can so I can keep track of everything. I just stick in everything I find interesting. And that is chaos." It's a system that only he himself understands, although he acknowledges that he can no longer afford to keep all that knowledge stored solely on his computer. "There's a database, so eventually I had to hire someone to sort it all out, for the tabletop role-playing game and for the future TV series." It's a shame there isn't much to say about the latter just yet, as when we asked him about the series that Peacock and Seth McFarlane are developing based on Dungeon Crawler Carl, he said that work is only just beginning, and everything is under the strictest secrecy.

"What I like most is sitting down to write, and carrying on, and carrying on... and I shut myself away, and keep writing, and when there seems to be no way out, I look at the Excel spreadsheet and look for a solution. That's why Matt's clever escapes are getting crazier and crazier. 'It's the only way', and that's what's most satisfying for me as a writer."

His complex, incremental writing process eventually makes it harder to maintain the tension around the characters and ramps up the challenge.

"The fifth book was probably the hardest, but after writing that one, the sixth went even further, and then the seventh, and the eighth, which has just been published. And now I'm writing the ninth, which will be the last, although it might be published in two parts, perhaps, which annoys me a bit, because I don't know where to cut it off, and this is the hardest book I've ever written."

How far would Matt Dinniman get in the Dungeon? "He'd probably die as soon as he went down the stairs from the first floor, devoured by rats. If he managed to get past that, he'd probably spot some animal on the next floor, call out to it to stroke it or something, walk over and—bam—be devoured. Just like 99 per cent of people, who die on the first floor. When I tell readers this, they sometimes get angry, but it's the truth."

Very soon you'll be able to watch our exclusive video interview with Matt Dinniman, where we talk about Dungeon Crawler Carl... and beyond.