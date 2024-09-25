Matt Damon's top 5 performances

HQ

5. The Martian (2015)

There's a kind of understated humanity and amiability to Matt Damon's portrayal of stranded astronaut Mark Watney's isolated space adventure that's easy to like. I love how Damon owns every frame of this film thanks to brilliant presence and radiant intensity. He's charismatic and funny when the role calls for it, poignant and relentlessly strong when the role calls for something else.

4. True Grit (2010)

Damon's role as Texas Ranger Sheriff LaBoeuf in the Coen brothers' fantastic Western thriller is undoubtedly one of his finest performances, if only because in this film he barely resembles any of his other characters. LaBoeuf is intense, determined, purposefully ruthless and carries a passive aggressiveness that gives the character life and depth. Damon is truly brilliant here.

This is an ad:

3. The Bourne Identity (2002)

I well remember how the whole film world turned up its nose at the news that the pale boy from Good Will Hunting was now going to change paths and try to cement his place in action hero history. It seemed like a farce beforehand and, according to Ben Affleck, he advised his childhood friend to drop out of the production to avoid ruining his entire career. However, it would turn out that Damon was born for this role. Tightly wound, confidently fit, physical but not violent by nature, and very intelligent.

This is an ad:

2. The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

The suave, socially awkward, manipulative, somewhat lost, charming, and deeply psychotic Ripley went from fascinating literary character to a real human being thanks to Damon's brilliant portrayal in this masterpiece of a thriller. Damon portrays an outright monster in a way that makes us, the viewer, basically (deep down) want him to escape the long arm of the law and continue murdering people who stand in his way. So much humanity and underlying ambition and aggression is instilled in this phenomenal performance.

1. Good Will Hunting (1997)

There is so much about this film that fascinates and impresses me 27 years later that I don't really know where to turn. Firstly, that it was written by two 20-year-old debutants, but also that the Affleck/Damon duo decided to star in their own film, and that Damon in particular managed to outshine all other leading roles throughout 1997 in his debut. In this masterful drama, Damon embodies all the problems of intimacy and emotional unavailability, giving the role depth, motive, meaning and humanity that in this case can only lead to one thing: a top spot on the list of Matt Damon's finest acting performances.