Matt Damon doesn't believe there should be a Barbie vs Oppenheimer war

HQ

The biggest blockbuster war of the summer is approaching, as Barbie and Oppenheimer go head to head on the 21st of July. While a lot of moviegoers are looking forward to seeing which movie will come out on top, one star believes a peaceful outcome is possible.

Matt Damon, who is set to star in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, recently stated he doesn't think there should be a war. Speaking with Vanity Fair, when asked about the upcoming conflict, Damon said: "People are allowed to go see two movies in a weekend. Oppenheimer is one of them!"

Damon is set to play General Leslie Groves, the director of the Manhattan Project, in Oppenheimer. It seems despite playing a general, though, he's more than happy to give up a war and hope that both sides end up earning plenty of box office cash, which is the most likely outcome anyway.

Will you be seeing Barbie or Oppenheimer first?