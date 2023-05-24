Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Oppenheimer

Matt Damon doesn't believe there should be a Barbie vs Oppenheimer war

"People are allowed to go see two movies in a weekend."

The biggest blockbuster war of the summer is approaching, as Barbie and Oppenheimer go head to head on the 21st of July. While a lot of moviegoers are looking forward to seeing which movie will come out on top, one star believes a peaceful outcome is possible.

Matt Damon, who is set to star in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, recently stated he doesn't think there should be a war. Speaking with Vanity Fair, when asked about the upcoming conflict, Damon said: "People are allowed to go see two movies in a weekend. Oppenheimer is one of them!"

Damon is set to play General Leslie Groves, the director of the Manhattan Project, in Oppenheimer. It seems despite playing a general, though, he's more than happy to give up a war and hope that both sides end up earning plenty of box office cash, which is the most likely outcome anyway.

Will you be seeing Barbie or Oppenheimer first?

Oppenheimer

