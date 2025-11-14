Matt Damon calls Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey the best experience of his career

While we're still more than half a year away from Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, already the hype train is pulling out of the station as actor Matt Damon has heaped praise on the experience he had while filming.

Speaking to Empire, Damon said "without hyperbole, that it was the best experience of my career." It appears that Nolan pulled out all the stops to bring his version of the Ancient Greek world to life, shooting out on the open ocean, bringing in thousands of extras, and even making a real Trojan horse.

"We were shooting that [Trojan horse] stuff next week, so I go, 'How are you going to do it?' And [Nolan] goes, 'I don't know. We'll just get in there and figure it out,'" Damon described. "If you're going to have an existential crisis as you pass the Sirens and you're lashed to a mast, it's there. If it says you're running for your life from a Cyclops, you're going to run for your life. Chris doesn't hide the ball."

We'll be able to get our first proper glimpse at The Odyssey soon, as a trailer is meant to arrive alongside screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash this December. Otherwise, we'll be able to see the film in full on the 17th of July, 2026.