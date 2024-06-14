Matt Damon and Casey Affleck try to rob Ron Perlman in The Instigators

Doug Liman, the director behind The Bourne Identity and Mr. & Mrs. Smith, has a new movie lined up in The Instigators, an action comedy starring Matt Damon, Casey Affleck, and a bunch of other big names.

The film stars Damon as an ex-marine who decides it's time for a career change. He joins up with Casey Affleck and Jack Harlow to rob the mayor Ron Perlman at an election party. After things don't seem to go to plan, Damon is on the run.

He picks up Affleck and Hong Chau, his therapist and new hostage, as they try to evade the police. It looks to be a pretty fast-paced action movie with sprinkles of comedy, very much in the style of Doug Liman. The Instigators lands on Apple TV+ on the 9th of August.