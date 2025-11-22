Matt Damon and Ben Affleck will produce a documentary movie about F1 engineer Adrian Newey

HQ

Adrian Newey, the 66-year-old engineer currently working for Aston Martin as technical director and co-owner, and previously for McLaren, Williams or Red Bull Racing, will be the subject of a documentary movie coproduced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, tentatively titled 'Turbulence: The Greatest Mind in Formula One'.

Newey is considered a legend in Formula 1 and motorsport, whose designs have won 14 driver's titles and 12 constructor's titles, having worked for sports legends including the late Ayrton Senna, Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen and now for Fernando Alonso, giving renewed hopes to Aston Martin next season.

The movie, as revealed by Variety, will be filmed alongside the upcoming Formula 1 season, showing his work at Aston Martin, and will be produced by The Whisper Group, Mark Stewart Productions and Artists Equity, co-founded by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

The film will be directed by Michael Tolajian, director of other sports documentaries We Beat the Dream Team (about college players training with Bird, Jordan and Magic for the 1992 Olympics), 30 for 30: Once Brothers (about the rivalry between basketball players Vlade Divac and Drazen Petrovic, separated by the Balcanic war); or Q-Ball (about a prison's basketball team).