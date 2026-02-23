Matt Booty says there will be no "organisational changes" to Xbox studios

HQ

Just as we were logging off last Friday, thinking that a quiet weekend was ahead of us, Xbox dropped the news equivalent of a hydrogen bomb on our feeds, as it was revealed that Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond would be stepping down from their leadership positions. Asha Sharma would be taking over as the new Xbox boss, with former Xbox Studios lead Matt Booty stepping up as the new Chief Content Officer.

In a series of blogs from some of the former and new leaders at Xbox, we see statements thankful for the past and looking forward to the future. Booty made sure at the end of his note to quell any fears about potential organisational shifts following this leadership shake-up.

"My focus is on supporting the teams and leaders we have in place and creating the conditions for them to do their best work. To be clear, there are no organizational changes underway for our studios," Booty wrote.

Booty also said there's "good reason to believe in what's ahead." It seems the new Chief Content Officer is dedicated to supporting what Xbox Game Studios has right now, rather than try and shift it into something else. "This organization and its franchises have navigated change for decades, and our strength comes from teams who know how to adapt and keep delivering. That confidence is grounded in a strong pipeline of established franchises, new bets we believe in, and clear player demand for what we are building," Booty wrote.