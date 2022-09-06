Matt Booty: Perfect Dark has "quite the opposite" of problems

HQ

Almost exactly a year ago, Microsoft revealed that the developer The Initiative would work with Crystal Dynamics (Tomb Raider) on Perfect Dark. It was generally viewed as a sign that the development wasn't exactly smooth sailing, even if insiders claimed that it actually is coming along just as planned.

Now the Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty has weighed in on the matter during a PAX West interview. He says it is "quite the opposite" of problems for The Division and Crystal Dynamics, and also adds that AAA games being done by a single studio is a thing of the past these days, which is an argument that actually does seem to be true considering the development of other major titles:

"How we make games is evolving... The idea of a single team under one roof really doesn't happen that often anymore. I'll use an example — our Perfect Dark team down in Santa Monica, The Initiative. So, we just did this big partnership with Crystal Dynamics, and I read online, 'oh, this must mean there's a problem or something' — it's quite the opposite, right? You've got this veteran team at Crystal Dynamics, a big AAA team with over 100 people that becomes available. Of course we want to work with them, particularly if they've made a game like that before."

What do you think, is it just damage control from Booty, or does he make a valid point?

Thanks VGC