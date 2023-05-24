Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Minecraft

Matt Berry in talks to join the cast of the Minecraft movie

The actor would star opposite Jason Mamoa.

Years upon years after it was announced, it seems that the release of the Minecraft movie may finally be in sight. Jason Mamoa is the only name assigned to the cast right now, but it appears he may soon be getting a co-star in Matt Berry.

Berry's most famous roles come from his TV appearances in What We Do In The Shadows, Toast of London, and The IT Crowd among many more. His voice is iconic, to say the least, and so it's easy to see why the Minecraft movie would want him on the cast list.

Currently, according to Deadline, Berry is only in talks to star in the movie, and so his role is unknown at the moment. With a release date set for 2025, we're unlikely to find out more until later down the line.

Do you think Matt Berry should be in the Minecraft movie?

Minecraft

