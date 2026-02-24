Mathias Lessort and his wife denounce racist insults and humiliations: "Racism disguised as humor is still racism"

HQ

Mathias Lessort, 30-year-old French basketball player from Panathinaikos, and his wife Traicy Lessort, denounced some episodes of racism against the player, that took place during the carnival celebrations in Greece and during the final of the Greek Cup on Saturday, which Panathinaikos won 79-68 to Olympiacos. During the match, some spectators shouted racist slur and gestures:

"In front of police officers and league representatives ! Only thing they did was telling ME to calm down while these guys kept goin and stayed the whole game.... And he wasn't just one guy but 10-15 of them", said Lessort on X.

But there's more: during the carnival celebrations last weekend, a man disguised himself as Lessort painting his face black, with a crutch, because Lessort has been injured since December 2024.

"What we saw at this carnival wasn't funny. Painting your face black to imitate my husband or Black people is racism. Adding a crutch to mock his injury is cruel", wrote Traicy Lessort on Monday (via MundoDeportivo). "Racism disguised as humor is still racism. Mockery disguised as carnival is still barbarism."

Lessort suffered a serious injury on December 19, 2024, fracturing his fibula in his left leg. The injury was so horrific that some spectators fainted. He returned five months and played 14 minutes in a Euroleague Final Four match against Fenerbahçe, scoring seven points, but he hasn't played since, as he still suffers discomfort in the area and bone edema.

"For over a year, my husband has fought every day to come back stronger. His injury is not a costume, his pain is not entertainment, and his identity is not a caricature", his wife said. "I am proud of the strength and dignity she shows, despite what is happening. No one in disguise will take that away from her."