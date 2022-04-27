Cookies

Matchpoint - Tennis Championships

Matchpoint - Tennis Championships gets launch date and Game Pass confirmation

It's coming in July.

HQ

Matchpoint - Tennis Championships was announced back in January and the ambition from the developer Torus Games is to offer a "modern take on tennis, featuring a true-to-life on-court experience supported by a deep career mode and unique rivalry system". It was planned to be released during Q2, but now a release date has been revealed, and it turns out they will miss this promise by a single week.

Matchpoint - Tennis Championships launches on July 7, and will be released for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. It has now also been confirmed that it will be included with Xbox Game Pass starting day one, and a new trailer showing what to expect can be found below.

HQ
Matchpoint - Tennis Championships

