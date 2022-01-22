Matchpoint - Tennis Championships announced with first trailer

We've missed really good tennis games during the last ten years. It used to be the sport that had some of the best games of all time, like Super Tennis, Virtua Tennis and Top Spin. Now a new contender has been announced, called Matchpoint - Tennis Championships.

It launches this spring and we're being promised a "modern take on tennis, featuring a true-to-life on-court experience supported by a deep career mode and unique rivalry system". Matchpoint - Tennis Championships will be released for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. Check out the first trailer below.