Matchday 6 of UEFA Champions League: all matches today and tomorrow

UEFA Champions League will wrap up for the year this week, with matchday 6 out of 8 of the league phase, on Tuesday December 9 and Wednesday December 10. This week will prove decisive for the order of the table, as many teams, while not matchematically secure, will make a pretty good idea of where they will stand following this week's results.

Here's how the Champions League table looks right now before matches starting this afternoon and ending tomorrow Wednesday.

UEFA Champions League matchday 6

Tuesday 9 December



Kairat Almaty vs Olympiacos: 16:30 CET, 15:30 GMT



Bayern München vs Sporting CP: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Monaco vs Galatasaray: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Atalanta vs Chelsea: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Barcelona vs Frankfurt: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Inter vs Liverpool: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



PSV Eindhoven vs Atlético de Madrid: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Union Saint-Gilloise vs Marseille: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Tottenham vs Slavia Praha: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Wednesday 10 December



Qarabağ vs Ajax: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Villarreal vs Copenhagen: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Athletic Club vs Paris Saint-Germain: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Leverkusen vs Newcastle United: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Borussia Dortmund vs Bodø/Glimt: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Club Brugge vs Arsenal: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Juventus vs Pafos: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Real Madrid vs Manchester City: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Benfica vs Napoli: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



After this week, Champions League won't return until late January, for two matchdays back to back, where the winners of the league phase will go to round of 16, and teams between 9 and 24 will play a knock-out play-off, decided randomly after a draw.