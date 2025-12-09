Sports
Matchday 6 of UEFA Champions League: all matches today and tomorrow
Highlights include Barcelona vs. Frankfurt, Inter vs. Liverpool, Real Madrid vs. Manchester City
UEFA Champions League will wrap up for the year this week, with matchday 6 out of 8 of the league phase, on Tuesday December 9 and Wednesday December 10. This week will prove decisive for the order of the table, as many teams, while not matchematically secure, will make a pretty good idea of where they will stand following this week's results.
Here's how the Champions League table looks right now before matches starting this afternoon and ending tomorrow Wednesday.
UEFA Champions League matchday 6
Tuesday 9 December
- Kairat Almaty vs Olympiacos: 16:30 CET, 15:30 GMT
- Bayern München vs Sporting CP: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Monaco vs Galatasaray: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Atalanta vs Chelsea: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Barcelona vs Frankfurt: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Inter vs Liverpool: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- PSV Eindhoven vs Atlético de Madrid: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Union Saint-Gilloise vs Marseille: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Tottenham vs Slavia Praha: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
Wednesday 10 December
- Qarabağ vs Ajax: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Villarreal vs Copenhagen: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Athletic Club vs Paris Saint-Germain: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Leverkusen vs Newcastle United: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Borussia Dortmund vs Bodø/Glimt: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Club Brugge vs Arsenal: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Juventus vs Pafos: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Real Madrid vs Manchester City: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Benfica vs Napoli: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
After this week, Champions League won't return until late January, for two matchdays back to back, where the winners of the league phase will go to round of 16, and teams between 9 and 24 will play a knock-out play-off, decided randomly after a draw.