Match between Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys shatters viewership records for NFL regular season

HQ

The match between Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving (on Thursday, November 27 in Dallas), ending 31-28 in favour of the Cowboys, broke all records for the NFL regular season (not counting the play-offs) with a viewership of 57.23 million viewers in the United States on CBS, with a peak of 61.357 million.

It shatters the previous record, which was of 42.1 million viewers, in a match between Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants in 2022.

Kansas City Chiefs, winners of three Super Bowls in the last six years (lost in 2025 to Philadelphia Eagles) have lost six of their 12 matches this season, and are in danger of failing to qualify for the play-offs. There are only five matchdays for the NFL regular season, ending on January 4, before play-offs between January 10-26, and the Super Bowl on February 9.