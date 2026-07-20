Masters of the Universe will land on Prime Video this week

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Perhaps it's a fault of production giants for creating an expectation where viewers only have to wait six weeks before a major theatrical release lands on a streaming platform as part of the regular paid subscription, but whatever the truth is behind this situation, the Prime Video debut of Masters of the Universe will likely be the first time many will have seen the flick.

We say this as Masters of the Universe concluded its theatrical run with as little as $113 million to its name, underperforming when compared to The Sheep Detectives, The Drama, GOAT, Wuthering Heights, Backrooms, Obsession, and several other far cheaper to make (and many of which are indie) movies. Granted, Supergirl and Mortal Kombat II, two other major action epics, haven't fared much better, so maybe there's something to pull from that data...

Still, if Masters of the Universe did pique your interest a tad, you may be glad to hear you'll soon be able to watch the movie via Prime Video, as the streaming premiere for the film has been revealed to be two days away. As soon as July 22, you'll be able to watch the film through your Prime Video subscription, and if you're curious about whether you should or shouldn't check it out, you can read our dedicated review of the film over here.