Masters of the Universe toy collection revealed

HQ

Masters of the Universe started as a cartoon series alongside a collection of action figures, which perhaps more than any other defined the concept of action figures. They are still being produced today, both in reissues and in more elaborate editions for collectors.

Naturally, the upcoming film Masters of the Universe must also have its own set of action figures, and these have now been unveiled. At first glance, they are very reminiscent of the characters in the original series, but with more detailed and distinct features of the actors who portray the characters. They are also articulated in several places, making them extremely posable.

You can check out detailed images of all the characters presented in the Bluesky post below.