Masters of the Universe: The Board Game is now on Kickstarter

HQ

Do you have the power? Do you want the power? Masters of the Universe: The Board Game is now live on Kickstarter for those looking to bet on this monstrous and fantastic game that follows in the footsteps of the original series and offers a cooperative experience battling for power on Eternia.

For those of you who are keen, just hop on over to the Kickstarter campaign and open your wallet. Just beware, they do not ship to Europe because of licensing issues, so make sure to get an American address, either from friends or a service like Stackry.

How many old Masters of the Universe fans are there amongst our readers and will you be joining the Kickstarter?