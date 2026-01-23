Masters of The Universe shown in an action packed trailer

HQ

Many of us grew up in the mid-80s collecting Masters of the Universe action figures, wishing for Castle Grayskull for Christmas, and loving the TV series - and let's not forget the 1987 movie starring Dolph Lundgren. Since then, efforts to revive the brand have been somewhat lackluster, with half-hearted attempts to bring it back to life - most recently by Netflix.

However, nothing has really taken off, but perhaps this summer on June 5 will finally be the time. That's when He-Man and Skeletor clash again on the planet Eternia, as Amazon's big project hits theaters. Now the first trailer has been released, giving us a glimpse of the epic battle that lies ahead.

It begins on Earth, where Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) has been sent to protect him from the horrors on Eternia. Sooner or later, however, he must return home to transform into He-Man and take on Skeletor (Jared Leto). And sure enough, it's He-Man alright, with just the right amount of cheesiness, albeit perhaps a little less colorful than the often creatively designed toys.

Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think.