Masters of the Universe shown in a final trailer before the premiere

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It seems that the media outlets that have already reviewed Masters of the Universe are generally very pleased with He-Man and his friends' new adventures on the planet Eternia. Still, Amazon MGM Studios doesn't seem entirely convinced that the message about the film's excellence has gotten through, so they've now released what they're calling an Official Final Trailer.

You can check it out below, and this time they're pulling out all the stops. We get to meet tons of iconic characters, listen to the music, and check out Jared Leto as He-Man - and for anyone who grew up with He-Man in the '80s, it really looks like a dream come true where everything is just as we remember it.

June 5 is opening day, so don't miss it.