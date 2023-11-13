Masters of the Universe: Revolution sees He-Man facing a mechanised Skeletor

Netflix has been creating various projects and works set in the world of Eternia for a while now, with multiple seasons of Masters of the Universe shows already available on the streaming platform. In January, we can look forward to even more He-Man adventures, as Masters of the Universe: Revolution is slated to make its debut on the streamer in a couple of months.

This next chapter in the Eternia story will see Prince Adam grappling and struggling with being both the realm's king and protector, and sees him facing decisions of whether to wield the sceptre or the Power Sword. This is all while Skeletor mounts his latest and greatest attack on Eternia to date, all using upgrades provided by the Motherboard to mechanise and dramatically increase his deadliness.

You can get a teaser of this next chapter of the Eternia story below in the first trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revolution, all ahead of the show debuting on Netflix on January 25, 2024.