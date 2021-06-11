Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Masters of the Universe: Revelation is looking really good

More about the show is expected to be shown at Netflix Geeked Week later today.

Later today at 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST, we can look forward to the Netflix Geeked Week, a streamed event that is pretty much what it sounds like. We can basically look forward to a show about shows that is of interest to gamers. This does include Season 2 of The Witcher, but also the Resident Evil live action series and a lot of other things.

One show that will also have a certain place during Netflix Geeked Week is Masters of the Universe: Revelation, and it has now received it's first teaser trailer. We have reported about this show before, and noted that it looks really good - and this first video sure didn't change that opinion. Quite the opposite.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is being produced by Kevin Smith and has a mouth watering ensemble of voice actors that is dead certain to satisfy the fans (just kidding, fans are never satisfied, but this one should come close):


  • Mark Hamill as Skeletor

  • Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn

  • Kevin Conroy as Mer-Man

  • Chris Wood as He-Man

  • Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela

  • Liam Cunningham as Man-At-Arms

  • Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena

  • Justin Long as Roboto

  • Stephen Root as Cringer

Masters of the Universe: Revelation starts streaming on Netflix on July 23 with five episodes, with more coming later this year. Now enjoy the teaser trailer below.

