Masters of the Universe: Revelation is looking really good

Later today at 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST, we can look forward to the Netflix Geeked Week, a streamed event that is pretty much what it sounds like. We can basically look forward to a show about shows that is of interest to gamers. This does include Season 2 of The Witcher, but also the Resident Evil live action series and a lot of other things.

One show that will also have a certain place during Netflix Geeked Week is Masters of the Universe: Revelation, and it has now received it's first teaser trailer. We have reported about this show before, and noted that it looks really good - and this first video sure didn't change that opinion. Quite the opposite.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is being produced by Kevin Smith and has a mouth watering ensemble of voice actors that is dead certain to satisfy the fans (just kidding, fans are never satisfied, but this one should come close):



Mark Hamill as Skeletor



Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn



Kevin Conroy as Mer-Man



Chris Wood as He-Man



Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela



Liam Cunningham as Man-At-Arms



Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena



Justin Long as Roboto



Stephen Root as Cringer



Masters of the Universe: Revelation starts streaming on Netflix on July 23 with five episodes, with more coming later this year. Now enjoy the teaser trailer below.