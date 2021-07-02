Masters of the Universe: Revelation is inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe

We are on the day exactly three weeks away from the launch of Masters of the Universe: Revelation on Netflix. This is a straight up sequel to the original 80's cartoon original Masters of the Universe, but not everything will be as you remembered it.

This time it will be both darker and more adult as the fans have grown up. In an interview with Gamespot, the showrunner and director Kevin Smith says "I just want to do for this what Marvel does for me". He also explains how he had a meeting with the He-man superfan and also Netflix's director of original programming, Ted Bieseli, who said to him:

"Look, there's going to be a temptation to make fun of this stuff--to make jokes at its expense. Please just don't do that. Just treat this [intellectual property] like Shakespeare. There's a rich, deep bench of characters as deep as the bench of Marvel characters and DC characters and we don't make fun of those characters. I'm not saying it can't be funny, but don't mock it."

This resonated well with Smith who was inspired. Smith says he reacted like this:

"Him saying treat it like Shakespeare formed the basis for what it became, where it was like, 'Oh my God, we get to write lofty [faux Shakespeare] dialogue for these characters. I can't write dialogue like this for Jay and Silent Bob. They don't get to say s*** like this,'. For me, it was dream come true stuff--to write huge superhero dialogue and have it be heard. I've written superhero dialogue for like the comic books, but you don't generally get to hear it performed."

It sounds like Masters of the Universe: Revelation might indeed be a wet dream come true for fans of He-Man, and we're really looking forward to this one, and will of course provide a review.