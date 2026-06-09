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While there have been a few recent explorations into the world of Eternia, particularly in the form of Kevin Smith's animated Netflix series, it would be fair to say that He-Man and the rest of the rather unusual gang haven't exactly managed to find a huge audience among modern viewers. While He-Man and the Masters of the Universe franchise were huge in the 80s and 90s, the same can't exactly be said among young audiences of the current day, where even for someone of a similar age to myself, in their late 20s, this is a universe perhaps best known for its meme templates. The point is, unlike Transformers, Marvel, and even Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Masters of the Universe is more of a product of the past, somewhat similar to G.I. Joe.

But this hasn't stopped Amazon MGM Studios from putting a good amount of money behind a live-action adaptation of this world, the latest attempt to breathe life into Eternia, a film that sees Nicholas Galitzine in the lead role of Prince Adam/He-Man, a role famously portrayed in live-action prior by Dolph Lundgren. While Masters of the Universe may not be the household name it used to be, I am glad this film exists because as a fan of this world, it's pretty much exactly what you would hope for from a modern live-action adaptation.

For one, we're talking bombastic action, larger-than-life characters, stunning environments, and a quirky and somewhat odd plot that clearly knows it's a bit of a weirdo. This franchise has always been peculiar and if director Travis Knight (known for Bumblebee most recently) toned that down for this film, it would feel hollow and disingenuous, which is why it's a treat that it's awkward and silly, truly authentically Masters of the Universe.

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So anyway the plot is pretty much as you would expect. Long story short, Skeletor wants the power of Grayskull for himself to ensure his dominion over Eternia, and it's up to He-Man and the rest of his noble heroes to save the day. There are a few emotional family hurdles sprinkled in, a portion of this film is set on Earth for a reason that does make sense, it's also kind of a coming-of-age tale where we get to see Prince Adam truly learn of his place in the wider universe. Essentially, any He-Man fan will be all too familiar with the kind of story this movie is serving up, but that's not a bad thing as frankly, it works.

The narrative serves as an effective body to support the memorable action and the character development, with Galitzine proving to be effective as both Prince Adam and He-Man. It is slightly laughable how the filmmakers attempt to convince you Galitzine isn't incredibly muscly as Prince Adam by seeing him wear baggier clothing, before He-Man appears and the actor displays his jacked physique. But the movie is daft enough that you're fine to just accept this is the case and to move on. Likewise, Idris Elba impresses as Man-at-Arms, Camila Mendes offers the bare minimum as Teela, Alison Brie leans into theatrics as Evil-Lyn, the rest of the supporting cast seem to enjoy the kooky nature of the movie as the other minor respective heroes and villains, and then there's Jared Leto as Skeletor. Usually in a movie with Leto in a key role, this is where we whine about why the actor was selected for the role, but Leto genuinely thrives as Skeletor, offering one of his best performances to date, ultimately delivering a memorable, hilarious, and quite cruel villain many will no doubt be happy to see return down the line.

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And this is all matched up with effectively utilised bathos-infused dialogue, sleek and smooth action, admirable set-pieces which lean a little too much on digital effects for my liking, and a coherent, albeit simple plot. The point is that Masters of the Universe won't blow you away and isn't particularly remarkable, but it's a lot of fun, doesn't feel as though it's re-treading too much common ground, and most of those involved seemed to enjoy their time making this film a great deal, which shows. It's a safe and entertaining sci-fi fantasy dad-friendly action film, you could say, a veritable Guardians of the Galaxy-type project, and that's pretty much exactly what you could have wanted from a 2026 adaptation of Masters of the Universe.

Still, if I was being hyper-critical I'd argue that it could do with more colour in places, particularly in the costume design where it feels as though the characters have been 'Marvel Cinematic Universe-ified', in the sense that the original personality from these oddball characters is missing a tad. He-Man is bang on the money, as is Skeletor, but Fisto, Ram Man, even Man-at-Arms, all of these costumes feel like they are trying to be realistic and refuse to lean into the whacky nature of, say, Trap Jaw's absurd design. I want all things Masters of the Universe to seem as though it's come from the mind of an 11-year-old, and some examples in this film don't quite achieve that.

However, for the most part what Knight and the rest of the creatives have put together with this film is simply fun. It's perhaps a tad too long and could benefit from being 20-30 minutes shorter, and I'm unsure it will achieve what it needs to achieve for more ventures to be greenlit, but if you even marginally enjoy the world of Eternia, you'll have a blast with this movie as it is frankly a solid, easy, and good piece of entertainment.