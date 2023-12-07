Masters of the Air shown off in new high-flying trailer

HQ

The trio that graced the world with Band of Brothers and The Pacific are back, ready to throw us high into the sky with Masters of the Air. A brand new TV series produced by Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, where viewers get to know the men of the 100th Bomb Group.

The series, which consists of a total of nine episodes, is based on Donald L. Miller's book of the same name and the cast includes Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle and Nate Mann. You can check out the synopsis and trailer below, and we are of course really excited to see what The Pacific and the Band of Brothers gang have put together this time.

Based on Donald L. Miller's book of the same name, and scripted by John Orloff, "Masters of the Air" follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the "Bloody Hundredth") as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen, and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air.

Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler's Third Reich, is at the heart of "Masters of the Air." Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.

Are you interested in Masters of the Air?