Masters of Albion, the "culmination" of Peter Molyneux's life's work, launches in April

We have been eagerly awaiting more information about the upcoming Masters of Albion, mostly due to the fact that the project is creatively helmed by the controversial video game veteran Peter Molyneux. Once known as the father of Fable during his tenure at Lionhead, the developer went through a stint of disappointing fans in the Godus era of current studio 22cans, all after the game received years of development and Kickstarter support but then never launched...

Now Molyneux is looking to return to the limelight, as the project that he has been working on for a long while is ready to be put into the hands of fans. It has been confirmed that Masters of Albion will be coming to PC via Steam as soon as April 22, launching at 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST.

To mark this development, a new trailer for the game has been shared, which you can see below, on top of Molyneux sharing a little bit more information about Masters of Albion as well.

In a press release the creator expresses "Masters of Albion is the culmination of my life's work, a game that owes so much to titles like Dungeon Keeper, Black & White, and Fable. It's a totally unique game that we hope will delight players, a game that brings God Games into the modern gaming landscape and puts the genre firmly back on the map."

We're told that in Masters of Albion, players will be able to shape the world from above as a god or on foot in the form of possessed heroes, workers, animals, and more. There will be a building and creation suite in place, godly powers to use to your advantage, a freely roamable world that holds secrets and completable quests, and then when night falls, the responsibility to defend the land from the malevolent creatures that appear.

While we'll likely see and hear more from Masters of Albion as the launch nears, you can see a slate of images of the game below.