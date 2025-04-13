Master your breathing with 8 hours of training with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine

HQ

Life can be stressful and overwhelming. We all know that. Fortunately, there are tools out there designed to help you maintain balance and keep relaxed, such as Marvel's bizarre Ambience videos.

Now, a new one of these has made its arrival, with this focusing on Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and coming in the form of an 8 hour and 36 minute-long video that solely sees the legendary X-Men staring at the camera and breathing...

For any of you wondering if there is anything more to this video than simply this, the answer to that question is there isn't. Still! If you're struggling to shake away the day and to doze off to sleep, perhaps Logan can aid by being a particularly odd choice of white noise.