Master Kohga and a sinister figure threaten the Hyrule Warriors

"He's gonna kill you all... to death" and he could only be Master Kohga, who stars in this new Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity short trailer:

His presence was all but confirmed when his own Yiga Clan was prominently featured on the Nintendo Treehouse live show the other day, when they were trying to invade the desert area of Gerudo against Link, Zelda, and Urbosa's defense.

But the new Zelda musou, which is telling the story 100 years before Breath of the Wild, seems to hide more aces up its sleeve in terms of characters. A new teaser, towards the end of this video, focuses on a new, somber character, covered with a Gerudo hood. Their eyes, their relation to the Yigas, and a bit of fan speculation make us think that this person could actually be two characters, the old witches Koume and Kotake.

Is that what you read from this teaser as the "loyal new ally" to the Yiga Clan? Leave a comment below.