Master Detective Archives: Rain Code get's new trailer and a "Mysteriful Limited Edition"

Back in September, Spike Chunsoft revealed Master Detective Archives: Rain Code, an adventure game coming exclusively to the Nintendo Switch in Spring 2023.

Now a new trailer has been released, and it's fair to say that Master Detective Archives: Rain Code looks just as wacky and brutal as you would expect from a game coming from the creators of the Danganronpa series. Watch all the action right below.

Spike Chunsoft has also revealed the game's so-called Mysteriful Limited Edition which includes a toy plush, an art-book, the game itself in a steel-book, and much more.