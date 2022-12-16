Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Master Detective Archives: Rain Code

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code get's new trailer and a "Mysteriful Limited Edition"

The Nintendo Switch-exclusive detective game is coming from the wacky minds behind Danganronpa.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Back in September, Spike Chunsoft revealed Master Detective Archives: Rain Code, an adventure game coming exclusively to the Nintendo Switch in Spring 2023.

Now a new trailer has been released, and it's fair to say that Master Detective Archives: Rain Code looks just as wacky and brutal as you would expect from a game coming from the creators of the Danganronpa series. Watch all the action right below.

HQ

Spike Chunsoft has also revealed the game's so-called Mysteriful Limited Edition which includes a toy plush, an art-book, the game itself in a steel-book, and much more.

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code

Related texts



Loading next content