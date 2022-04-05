Master Chief's actor has a comforting message to doubting fans

HQ

The Halo series premiered on Paramount+ recently, and has received fairly decent criticism for the first episodes, which have become a record breaking hit for the service. But there have also been a whole lot of discussion as not everybody is happy with the choices made for the series.

Now the Master Chief himself, the actor Pablo Schreiber, has weighed in with his opinion on this topic on his Instagram and promises to fight for all the fans that aren't convinced yet:

"To all the fans who have been waiting for this moment for so long and to the newcomers who have responded with such overwhelming support and love, I am honored and humbled to be in service to this amazing universe and lore. For all the 'fans' rooting against the home team, who hated the show before they saw it and disagree with what we are doing, I respect your opinion and I love you too. Because the truth is, we love the same thing. And I will keep working my ass off each and every day to make this show the best version of itself, to bring attention and respect to this Halo universe we love. For all of us..."

The third episode of Halo premieres on Thursday this week.