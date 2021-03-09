Master Chief will have a different voice in the Halo TV series

You're watching Advertisements

It has been known for quite some time that Master Chief will be played by the actor Pablo Schreiber. This has led to questions regarding how he will sound, as gamers are very well familiar with Steve Downes' both deep and iconic voice from the Halo games. Will he try to mimic Downes and use some sort of bat voice, as Christian Bale did in Nolan's Batman trilogy?

It turns out the answer is no! Schreiber will not try to imitate anyone, he declared on Twitter, and wrote:

"I don't do impressions, I play characters. While everyone knows the Master Chief, this show is an opportunity for all of us to get to know John. Thank you for your kind words. We are all working incredibly hard to bring something to the screen that everyone can get behind..."

The Halo TV series launches on Paramount+ next spring. Unlike Master Chief, Cortana will still sound as we are used to, as the actress Jen Taylor (who plays Cortana in the games) is doing her voice in the TV series as well.

Thanks, Gamespot