Master Chief returns to Reach in new Halo book

If you knew your Halo universe, playing Halo: Reach was like Titanic the Simulator. It was clear from the beginning that this was a war that couldn't be won, but Noble Team sure did their best. And eagle-eyed gamers could get a tiny glimpse of Master Chief at the end, leaving the planet. But not for good.

The official Halo account on Twitter has now announced a new book called Halo: Shadows of Reach, and as the name implies - it is time to return to Reach with Master Chief and Blue Team (all re-created on the cover of the book with Halo Infinite design, by the artist Chris McGrath). Check out this art below, with a brief description of the story beneath it:

October 2559. It has been a year since the renegade artificial intelligence Cortana issued a galaxy-wide ultimatum, subjecting many worlds to martial law under the indomitable grip of her Forerunner weapons. Outside her view, the members of Blue Team—John-117, the Master Chief; Fred-104; Kelly-087; and Linda-058—are assigned from the UNSC Infinity to make a covert insertion onto the ravaged planet Reach. Their former home and training ground—and the site of humanity's most cataclysmic military defeat near the end of the Covenant War—Reach still hides myriad secrets after all these years. Blue Team's mission is to penetrate the rubble-filled depths of CASTLE Base and recover top-secret assets locked away in Dr. Catherine Halsey's abandoned laboratory—assets which may prove to be humanity's last hope against Cortana. But Reach has been invaded by a powerful and ruthless alien faction, who have their own reasons for being there. Establishing themselves as a vicious occupying force on the devastated planet, this enemy will soon transform Blue Team's simple retrieval operation into a full-blown crisis. And with the fate of the galaxy hanging in the balance, mission failure is not an option....

Halo: Shadows of Reach is penned by Troy Denning and will be released on September 22. A great way to warm up ahead of Halo Infinite. For more information, head over to Halo Waypoint.