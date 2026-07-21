Master Chief leads the way on Game Pass in the second half of July

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We're more than halfway through July and almost heading into the last real summer month. As usual, Microsoft is ready to reveal what Game Pass subscribers can look forward to after the halfway point, and this time they're delivering a very impressive line-up of quality titles, with a certain Master Chief serving as the main draw, but there's plenty more worth checking out, such as the new adventure from Pokémon developer Game Freak. Here's what you'll get (games marked with * won't be available on Game Pass Premium at launch; games marked with ** are already included with other subscriptions but are now coming to Game Pass Premium):

Coming to Game Pass

As usual, there are also free perks for all subscribers, with this month's offers including extra content for Zenless Zone Zero. Head over to Xbox Wire to read more about what's included.

Unfortunately, there are also some titles that are leaving the service. These will be removed on July 31, but you can get up to 20% off them with your subscription until then if you want to keep any of them:

Leaving on July 31