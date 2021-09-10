English
Master Chief is introducing Windows 11 in new commercial

Windows 11 will launch in October and Halo Infinite will land in December.

Master Chief has been the Xbox poster boy for a long time, and Microsoft has used this and Halo's popularity in various ways, like letting Cortana be the name of the company's virtual assistant. A recent sign of how important Master Chief is for Microsoft these days, is the fact that he got the honour of introducing Windows 11 in a new commercial.

The main focus of the video is to show some of the new features coming with Windows 11, which includes a whole lot of gaming related stuff like auto-HDR, a brand new Microsoft Store and faster loading with Direct Storage. There's also stuff like a revamped Start menu, better support for Android apps and built in Microsoft Teams.

Check out Master Chief introducing the Windows 11 start screen in a way that really feels fitting for the character below. Master Chief's next adventure is Halo Infinite which launches on December 8 for PC and Xbox. As Windows 11 is released on October 5, you will be able to try all these new features out in this title.

