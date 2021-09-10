Master Chief is introducing Windows 11 in new commercial

HQ

Master Chief has been the Xbox poster boy for a long time, and Microsoft has used this and Halo's popularity in various ways, like letting Cortana be the name of the company's virtual assistant. A recent sign of how important Master Chief is for Microsoft these days, is the fact that he got the honour of introducing Windows 11 in a new commercial.

The main focus of the video is to show some of the new features coming with Windows 11, which includes a whole lot of gaming related stuff like auto-HDR, a brand new Microsoft Store and faster loading with Direct Storage. There's also stuff like a revamped Start menu, better support for Android apps and built in Microsoft Teams.

Check out Master Chief introducing the Windows 11 start screen in a way that really feels fitting for the character below. Master Chief's next adventure is Halo Infinite which launches on December 8 for PC and Xbox. As Windows 11 is released on October 5, you will be able to try all these new features out in this title.