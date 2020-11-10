Master Chief is hiding inside Xbox Series S

You're watching Advertisements

Most of us will never open our consoles. It is unnecessary and ruins your warranty, and there's always the risk of damaging components with ESD (ElectroStatic Discharge). Fortunately, there are always others willing to do this so we get to see what hides inside the plastic casing.

This was done yesterday with Xbox Series S by Modern Vintage Gamer, that did a pretty cool discovery. It turns out there's a Master Chief printed on the PSU, an Easter egg most of us will never see, although it feels safe to know that the best Spartan ever is guarding the inside of Xbox Series S.

This isn't the first time Master Chief shows up on the inside of an Xbox console as he also could be found inside both Xbox One S and Xbox One X as well as Xbox Series X. This really doesn't change anything, of course, but at least it's kind of cool to now he's there, probably waiting for the launch of Halo Infinite that should have been today but was delayed until sometime 2021.