Master Chief is getting his own official Halo cookbook

HQ

Two months ago, the voice of Master Chief in the games (Steve Downes), revealed his secret recipe for something he called the Master Chief Chili. While the John-117 voice actor clearly seems to prefer pretty straightforward chilis, he likes other food as well, and this has now resulted in a cookbook called Halo: The Official Cookbook.

This was announced on Twitter, and the book itself is 192 pages long with over 70 recipes with "portable snacks you can take with you in the Warthog to decadent spreads to feed the entire squadron<em>". The recipes are so good that they will <em>"satisfy every UNSC member and beyond".

Head over to Amazon to pre-order your Halo: The Official Cookbook, which will be released on August 16.