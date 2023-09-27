Master Chief has joined Rainbow Six: Siege

HQ

It has been known for a couple of weeks that Master Chief would be visiting Rainbow Six: Siege, and today is the big day.

Master Chief has now arrived as an Elite set for Sledge, including a new skin for his hammer to look as a Banished Gravity Hammer. You also get a Cortana Chibi charm and there are even new skins for Sledge's primary (M590A1 shotgun and L825A2 assault rifle) and secondary (P226 MK25 pistol) weapons.

Check out what the set looks like in the very cool trailer below. If you want to play as Master Chief, you can buy him now for R6 credits in the in-game store.