Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Rainbow Six: Siege

Master Chief has joined Rainbow Six: Siege

A new Elite set for Sledge makes him look like Master Chief, and it seems to be really well made.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It has been known for a couple of weeks that Master Chief would be visiting Rainbow Six: Siege, and today is the big day.

Master Chief has now arrived as an Elite set for Sledge, including a new skin for his hammer to look as a Banished Gravity Hammer. You also get a Cortana Chibi charm and there are even new skins for Sledge's primary (M590A1 shotgun and L825A2 assault rifle) and secondary (P226 MK25 pistol) weapons.

Check out what the set looks like in the very cool trailer below. If you want to play as Master Chief, you can buy him now for R6 credits in the in-game store.

HQ
Rainbow Six: Siege

Related texts

0
Rainbow Six: Siege Next-Gen ReviewScore

Rainbow Six: Siege Next-Gen Review
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Ubisoft's premier tactical shooter received the next-gen treatment and now, it's looking better than ever on the new hardware.

0
Rainbow Six: SiegeScore

Rainbow Six: Siege
REVIEW. Written by Anders Mai

"It's in competitive multiplayer where the game shines. The matches are short, intense and always surprising."



Loading next content